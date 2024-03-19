Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $369.03 million, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 221,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 121,116 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 245,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 668.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 226,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 197,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

