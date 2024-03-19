Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 7,539 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 210.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $197.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.61. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.16, for a total value of $1,954,435.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,446 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,613.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,359 shares of company stock valued at $64,032,599. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

