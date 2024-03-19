Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 75,541 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 119.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,541 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.42%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

