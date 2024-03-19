Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,263 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $131.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,410 shares of company stock worth $571,909,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

