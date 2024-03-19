Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.1 %

ALK stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.