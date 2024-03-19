Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,836 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Up 1.4 %

Valvoline stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

