Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 841.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $36,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Baidu by 103.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 36.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.69.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.58 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

