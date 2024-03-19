Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

NYSE:TJX opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

