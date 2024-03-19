Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Best Buy by 1,405.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

