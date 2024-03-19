Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 204.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,017 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $910,361,000 after purchasing an additional 956,452 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

