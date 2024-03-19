Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,128 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

