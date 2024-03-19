Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,509.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,189.96 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,461.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,446.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

