Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after buying an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $218.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.35. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

