Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.83 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,963 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,323,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after buying an additional 1,040,076 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $104,406,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE SUI opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.42.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

