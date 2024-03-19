Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 728.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,414 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,378 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RIO opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

