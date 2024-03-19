Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $433.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.26 and a 200 day moving average of $438.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

