Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 4.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

NYSE AME opened at $182.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.73. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $183.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

