Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 5,080 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $147.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.