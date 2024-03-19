Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,143,000 after acquiring an additional 129,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
Shares of CCEP opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $55.49 and a twelve month high of $72.67.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
