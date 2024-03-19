Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $426.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $260.64 and a fifty-two week high of $430.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

