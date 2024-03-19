Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 144.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $132.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

