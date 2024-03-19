Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Comerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 607.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,286 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $636,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Comerica by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Comerica by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Comerica stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

