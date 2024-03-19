Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after buying an additional 226,832 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $144,007.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,811.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $144,007.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,811.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,252 shares of company stock worth $4,147,389 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of -0.06.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

