Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $220.85 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $224.90. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

