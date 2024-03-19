Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,493 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $601,159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

