Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 103,859 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,859 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

CSGP opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

