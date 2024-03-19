Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 17,542 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,542 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,052,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,905,000 after acquiring an additional 332,190 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 545,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 23.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

