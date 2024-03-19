Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 18,803 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,803 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 62,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $147.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.