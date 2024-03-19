Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 78,588 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,588 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

