Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $6.31 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $206.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.54. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.