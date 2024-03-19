Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,486,000 after purchasing an additional 340,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock
BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %
BlackRock stock opened at $800.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $801.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Honest Company is Undergoing an Honestly Solid Turnaround
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- LifeMD Shares Come Back to Life on GLP-1 Business Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.