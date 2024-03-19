GDS (GDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect GDS to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GDS Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GDS opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. GDS has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

