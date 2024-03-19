GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE JOB opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. Research analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

About GEE Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 630.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

