GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE JOB opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. Research analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
