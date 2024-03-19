Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.33.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $153.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

