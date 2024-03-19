Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Update

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 14th total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $22,482,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,196 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,686,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

GNW opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622,500.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

