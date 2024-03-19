Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,956,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 2,072,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Geox Price Performance

Geox stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Geox has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Get Geox alerts:

About Geox

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Geox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.