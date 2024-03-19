Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Geron Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

