Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) PT Raised to $8.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Getty Images

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.25 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $400,327.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.