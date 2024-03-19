Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.69% of Gibraltar Industries worth $75,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,062 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

