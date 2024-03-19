Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.