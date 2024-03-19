Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJNSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5712 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Archer-Daniels Midland Stock is Rock Steady, but is it a Buy?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- EV Stocks Stall, What About NIO?
- What are earnings reports?
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.