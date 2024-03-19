Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJNSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5712 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

