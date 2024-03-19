Glanbia plc (GLAPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.13 on May 13th

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.1332 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.77.
Glanbia Price Performance
GLAPY opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $66.71 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70.
Glanbia Company Profile
