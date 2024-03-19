Glanbia plc (GLB) to Issue Dividend of €0.21 on May 3rd

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.21 ($0.23) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Glanbia Trading Up 1.1 %

LON:GLB opened at GBX 18.10 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £47.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.53. Glanbia has a 52-week low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.10 ($0.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

