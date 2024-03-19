Globalworth Real Estate Investments (GWI) to Issue Dividend of €0.11 on April 26th

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of €0.11 ($0.12) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Down 3.2 %

Globalworth Real Estate Investments stock opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.46, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.64. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.42 ($0.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.50.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

