Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

