Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Increases Dividend to GBX 57.50 Per Share

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Goodwin Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GDWN opened at GBX 5,010 ($63.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £376.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2,430.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. Goodwin has a one year low of GBX 3,510 ($44.68) and a one year high of GBX 6,034.29 ($76.82). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,528.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,342.66.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Goodwin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.