Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Goosehead Insurance

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at $99,713.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,332 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $99,713.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at $99,713.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,589,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSHD opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.