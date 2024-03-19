Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.43

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.43 and traded as high as $37.49. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 103,668 shares changing hands.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $972.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.