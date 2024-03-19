Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 15,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). On average, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.