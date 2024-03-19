Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 32,107 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 190.3% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILPT opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $248.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.41%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

